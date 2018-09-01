Share:

LOS ANGELES-‘Cats’ will be released on December 20, 2019. The movie adaptation of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical will take ‘Wicked’s release date, with a new slot for the ‘Wizard of Oz’ re-telling to be announced soon. Taylor Swift, James Corden, Sir Ian McKellen and Jennifer Hudson are to star in the ‘Cats’ movie.

The ‘Delicate’ hitmaker, ‘The Late Late Show’ host, ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor and ‘Spotlight’ singer lead the all-star cast for the new adaptation of Lloyd Webber’s award-winning musical based on ‘Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats’ by TS Eliot.

Jennifer - who won an Oscar in 2007 for her breakout role in ‘Dreamgirls’ - has taken on the prominent role of Grizabella, also known as ‘The Glamour Cat’, and will be lending her powerhouse vocals of the musical’s standard ‘Memory’.

Taylor, James and Ian’s characters are being kept under wraps for the time being.

Other parts include Old Deuteronomy, Macavity, Skimbleshanks and the Rum Tum Tugger.

‘The King’s Speech’ helmer Tom Hooper is directing with the help of screenwriter Lee Hall (‘Billy Eliot).

The team behind 2012’s ‘Les Miserables’ are producing the film alongside Tom, who has been working on the adaptation for two years.

‘Cats’ was first performed in 1981, and follows the tale of a tribe of felines named Jellicles, who have to decide which of them should go to the mystical Heaviside Layer to be reborn.

The much-loved musical is the sixth longest-running show in West End history, and fourth longest in Broadway history.