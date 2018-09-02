Share:

islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has identified three sites for the construction of purpose-build examination centre, marking centres and laboratories, on the request of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad.

According to the documents available with this scribe, request by the FBISE regarding provision of land for construction of purpose-build examination/marking centre, central laboratories and alternate database server is under examination in the Authority wherein three proposed sites (each measuring 1 acre) have been earmarked and approved in principle for the purpose. The earmarked sites include a piece of land measuring 290x150 feet at Humak, Mouza Niazian, Kahuta Road near Industrial Triangle, opposite to the slaughter house in Zone-5 of Islamabad; another piece of land measuring 138x315 feet at Mouza Kot Hathial in the West of temporary weekly bazaar (in the acquired area along proposed bye-pass), Bhara Kahu in Zone-3 of Islamabad and a site measuring 290x150 feet at Mouza Tramrri on North of Lehtrar Road, near Tramri Chowk, Islamabad.

The CDA has informed the FBISE high ups that 2 acre land was not available for the purpose and only 1 acre site has been earmarked for each location. It further said that the approval of the competent authority is required as per CDA Land Disposal Regulations-2005. The Planning Wing of the CDA is dealing with the case which has asked the FBISE high ups that some more information/documents are required to proceed further in the matter.

The documents which are still required in the case include approval of the Prime Minister, copy of the approved PC-I of the project, details of funds availability for the said project and detailed line plan showing the covered area requirements, according to the letter written by the Planning Wing to the FBISE.

According to the FBISE officials, it wants to construct the examination centre to facilitate the students and examiners. Simultaneously, FBISE intends to bring transparency in the paper marking system and the initiative is part of the same project, they added. This system will ensure complete elimination of reservations often reported by the students, they said further.