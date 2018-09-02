Share:

Dacoities continue in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT: There is no decrease in miseries of the residents and traders living in Wah Saddar area as dacoities and robbers on rampage in the area unabated.

Seven masked men equipped with different weapons scaled the wall of the house of Kashif Masih- an employee of university Wah in Muneerabad area during early hours of Friday in limits of Wah Saddar Police station and make hostage all the family members on gun point. Later, they searched the house and fled with looted booty including cash, gold ornaments and cell phones. In same police station limits, three armed men in day broad light robbery incident looted ceramics shop of Javaid in same police station limits. The victim reported to police that he was present in the shop when three men posing as customers entered it and on gun point snatched money from him. He said that the armed bandits also looted two customers who were also present in the shop. Adil Iqbal car was also stolen from Wah village same police station limits while Ehsan Ullah motorcycle was stolen from Faisal Town area of Taxila police station limits.

Moreover, a woman and her two children were abducted by three persons in Taxila Police station limits on Friday. Basheer Ahmed reported to police that his married daughter along with her two children were present at his home when four persons have abducted her. Taxila Police also failed to trace the day broad light robbery incident in jewelry market of Taxila in which outlaws looted gold ornaments worth million of rupees besides killing young son of jeweler Hafiz Haris Jameel who put resistance. Taxila police also failed to trace blind murder case of a local businessman Malik Tahir which speaks volumes of police efficiency. Social and commercial circles of the area demanded from Inspector General Police Kaleem Imam and City Police officer Abbas Ahsan to urgently reshuffle of area Sub divisional Police officer and all three station house officers of the area who deliberately failed to rein the criminal gangs in the area.–staff reporter

MCI decides to install 9 water filtration plants

ISLAMABAD: Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has decided to install 9 new water filtration plants in different sectors of federal capital.

With the installation of these filtration plants the overall number of water filtration plants will rise to 48 in Islamabad. As per media reports, the permission of installation of 9 new water filtration plants has been given and 2 water filtration plants in sector I-9, 2 in I-10, 3 in G-8, 2 in G-10 while 1,1 each will be installed in F-7 and F-8.

MCI are taking different steps to provide clean and safe drinking water to the citizens and these water filtration plants installations is one among these steps. Due to lack of funds, private and welfare sectors are being encouraged regarding these steps.–Online

Earlier a latest water filtration plant has been installed at Bolan Gate F-9 Park with the cooperation of Saylani welfare trust.

The staff of trust will work in 3 shifts on the water filtration plant which was installed by the Saylani welfare trust while water cooler has also been installed to ensure the availability of cold water.

Filtration plant will remain opened from 7AM to 11PM while the facility of cold water will be available 24 hours from water coolers.

The number of water tanks has been increased to ensure the availability of water till 11PM.

There are 39 water filtration plants in the city while with the installation of these new 9 water filtration plants total number will rise to 48.