Share:

FAISALABAD-On the directions of the government the Defence Day will be observed in different manner throughout Faisalabad Division on September 6 to pay rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan.

Various programmes would be held on the day in the four districts of the Faisalabad division to express love and solidarity with the families of the martyrs of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and other civilian martyrs.

Giving details, Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch said that main ceremonies would be held at District Headquarters level in which families of martyrs would be invited to commemorate sacrifices of the martyrs. He said that Qurankhawani would be held for the soul of the martyrs and floral wreaths would be laid on the monuments of Shuhda and Fateha would be offered on the occasion.

The Divisional Commissioner said that declamation contests would be held in the educational institutions in this regard besides arranging seminars and sports events to pay the tributes to the martyrs. The roads, intersections and other public places would be decorated with the banners/steamers pertaining the pictures of martyrs of Pak Army and other institutions under the theme of "Hamain Payar Ha Pakistan Se", he added.

The Commissioner directed the district administrations of the four districts to follow the comprehensive plan to observe the Defence Day with new zeal and enthusiasm and asked for contacting the families of the martyrs immediately for inviting them in the Defence Day ceremonies.

He said that we had pride over the martyrs of Pakistan who laid down their lives while serving the country and nation. He said that we would not leave the families of the martyrs alone and would raise their honour and dignity. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad held the meeting with the officers of concerned departments to review the arrangements regarding holding of different programs in connection with the Defence Day.

He said that the Defence Day ceremonies would start from September 3 and city would be decorated with the banners and steamers having the photographs of the martyrs of Pak Army, Rangers, Police and civilian people who gave their lives in different terrorist activities.

He added that the similar programs would be held at tehsils level to pay rich tributes to the martyrs on Defence Day. The Deputy Commissioner said that the community is also being motivated for the participation in the Defence Day ceremonies. He said that the main function at district level is being arranged by the district administration on 6th September in which the families of the martyrs would be participated while Qurankhawani would also be held for the souls of martyrs besides presenting salute on the monuments of the martyrs by the contingent of the police and civil defence volunteers.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the education department to associate the private schools and other institutions with the Defence Day ceremonies and NGOs be motivated to observe the Defence Day with national zeal.