LOS ANGELES:- Eminem has surprised fans by dropping his latest album, Kamikaze, online overnight. Across 13 tracks the Detroit rapper hits out on everyone from Donald Trump to Harvey Weinstein and Tyler, the Creator. It comes just a year after his comeback album, Revival, and he cryptically tweeted to say he “tried not to overthink this one”. The album doesn’t shy away from tricky topics during its 45 minute run-time. Accusations start from the very first song, with The Ringer featuring claims that after his attack on President Donald Trump last year, he “sent the Secret Service” to meet him and assess whether he’s a threat or not.