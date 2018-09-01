Share:

LODHRAN: Four persons including a child died and three others including a woman and child got injured in collision between motorcycles here on Saturday, the police said. The police said that while trying to overtake each other, two motorcycles collided near Adda Parmat area. Resultantly, three persons, including two youth belonging to Abdullahpur, died on the spot and whereas a five-year-old child succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Three others including a woman and child suffered critical injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police impounded both motorcycles and launched further investigation.