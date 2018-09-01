Share:

OKARA-The fraudsters' female ringleader, who deprived various people of their initial money of Rs5,000 on promise that she would get them financial help amounting to Rs50,000 from the government, has been arrested.

The gang led by Salma Bibi of village Phularwan Kamboh had been working in the villages of the district and skinning the people on promise of govt financial aid.

The needy and greedy persons were entrapped by the gang and lost millions of rupees at their hand.

The Sadar Depalpur police received some public complaints and arrested Salma from village Phularwan Kamboh. As soon the news of her apprehension spread in the village, innumerable women and men started reaching Sadr police station Depalpur chanting demands for return of their money Salma had received from them. In initial investigation, it was revealed that Salma would head the gang of fraudulent persons who work individually in the district villages and deprive the people of their hard earned money with false pledges.

The police have not yet registered a case against her nor have any of her accomplices been nabbed. However, the news of arrest of Salma Bibi spread like wild fire in other villages of the district and people were contacting the PS Sadar Depalpur.