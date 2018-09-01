Share:

KASUR-A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped at Basti Muslim Town here the other night. Grandmother of the rape-victim got an FIR lodged with Kasur Saddr police that her 14-year-old granddaughter was asleep at home when suspect Bilal alias Dilawar intruded into the house and raped her. The police registered a case.

Residents foil dacoity bid

Residents of Sarai Mughal have foiled a dacoity bid by overpowering three robbers and handing them over to police here the other day.

According to police, five dacoits entered the house of Master Abdul Ghafoor in Bhogi area of Sarai Mughal. On being informed of it, people from the neighbourhood gathered at the house and caught three dacoits while two of them succeeded in fleeing away. The three dacoits identified as Irshad, Mehmood, and Irfan were handed over to police.