Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that if the government control corruption to the tune of Rs12 billion daily in the country, it would not need to go to the IMF or the World Bank. Addressing the Shura of the JI Punjab at Mansoora on Saturday, he said that the government would have to immediately start a strict and across the board accountability to achieve the goal, and added that the accountability should be speedy as well as transparent. He said that a mechanism must be devised to retrieve the plundered wealth lying abroad.

At the same time, noose should be tightened against the people who had availed remission of huge bank loans, and those who had build palaces in London, Dubai and Paris.

The JI chief said that if the wealth lying abroad started flowing into the country, the morale of the common citizen would go high and they would be ready to make every sacrifice for the country and the nation.

He said the masses wanted to see behind the bars the people who had been sucking their blood for decades and were responsible for their deprivations. Therefore, the government should expedite the implementation of its agenda in this respect.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed and General Secretary, JI Punjab, Hafiz Bilal Qudrat Butt, were al present on the occasion.

IFTIKHAR 01-09-2018