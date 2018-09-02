Share:

KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar has asked the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the injured children who were disabled due to electricity wires and make the K-Electric bound to provide convenience to citizens and not the cause of concern.

This he stated while talking to the media during his visit at Civil Hospital, Karachi to inquire the health of 8-year-old Umer and 13-year-old Haris, victims of electricity wire fallen. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, In-Charge of burns ward, Civil Hospital Dr Ahmer and others were also present on this occasion.

The mayor expressed sorrow and sympathy to the parents of affected children. He said this incident is very painful and tragic for everyone. He said that the MQM and KMC stand with them and if needed a person from their family will be given job in the KMC.

He also demand that strict action against the K-Electric and said that the chief justice take suo moto notice of this incident and provide justice to the affected families. He said high-voltage wires were passing through so near to homes and became dangerous for people in Karachi.

He said that such laws should be made through which the injured and family of those killed in such accidents given the compensation in case they get electric current.

This may be noted that 8-year-old Umer and 13-year-old Haris have lost their arms due to electrocution and their families are quite having hard time due to this incident.