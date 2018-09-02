Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal directed his subordinates to award contracts of development schemes and projects to reputed contractors on merit and not to give them advance payments.

Presiding over a meeting on development schemes of Minority Affairs Department, the minister warned his subordinates that no compromise would be made on schemes and projects, directing that transparency, quality and timely completion of projects should be ensured. Minorities Affairs Secretary Tameezuddin Khero, Exen Riaz Bhutto and Assistant Engineers of Minorities Affairs Department also attended the meeting. Kishori Lal directed the officials of his department to adopt merit while awarding the contractors and the same should be awarded to reputed contractors to ensure that the work should be done by the best ones. The minister said that black list contractor who failed to produce quality work and used substandard material in development schemes. “I don’t have any blue-eyed contractor,” he made it clear to the officers while asking them not to entertain influence or pressure of anyone.

Kishori Lal also directed the officers to strengthen regular monitoring system of development schemes so as to ensure quality and timely completion of schemes.

“The planning of development schemes should be carried out in consultation with local Hindu community,” the minister ordered and added that it must be verified that applicant had the owner rights of land while constructing temples in rural areas of Sindh.