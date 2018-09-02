Share:

LAHORE - A 26-year-old model was found dead in Defence area, a private TV channel reported. Police identified the deceased as Anam Tanoli, a model-cum-fashion designer. Reportedly, she returned from Italy two months ago. She was found hanging inside the house in Defence-B area. Her body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said they were investigating whether it was a case of murder or suicide. Meanwhile, investigators recorded statement of the deceased's mother.