SADIQABAD-The Motorway Police Beat No. 24 claimed to have seized 800 bottles of liquor from a car intercepted for traffic law violation here the other night.

According to DSP M Hamid Khan, the police were on a routine patrol when they intercepted a car on violation of traffic rule. He said that the car driver fled and disappeared in the darkness as soon as he was asked to show the vehicle's documents.

He added that the police recovered 800 bottles of liquor from the car, and handed over the bottles and vehicles to Saddr police for investigation.

YOUTH THRASHED

In Bahawalnagar, a group of transgender people thrashed a teenage boy on refusal of becoming a eunuch in Haroonabad. Sher Khan, 17, told Haroonabad City police that he worked for eunuchs, residing in a rented house, on Rs300 per day. He said that his duty was to collect the currency notes showered on the eunuchs.

"For the past few days, they had been forcing me to become a eunuch. On refusal, they thrashed me and also shot a video which they have uploaded on social media," he maintained.

He said that the eunuchs were threatening to make him a eunuch at all cost. He sought police's help against the suspected transgender people. The police registered a case against the suspects and launched investigation.