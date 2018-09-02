Share:

Adil Bashir Aptma Punjab chairman

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Adil Bashir has been elected unopposed as Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Punjab on Saturday. As per the election schedule, the Election Commission carried out scrutiny of nomination papers and announced that no one had filed nomination papers against Adil Bashir for the office of Chairman APTMA Punjab. Similarly, Abdul Raheem Nasir, Amir Sh and Sharjeel Khalid have been elected unopposed as Senior Vice Chairman, Vice Chairman and Treasurer for APTMA Punjab respectively. Besides, another nine executive committee members have also been elected unopposed for the APTMA Punjab. Similarly, six members from Punjab and five members from Sindh have been elected unopposed for the Central Executive Committee of APTMA. Group leader APTMA has congratulated the office bearers and members of executive committees unopposed, pointing out that his group has secured success for the consecutive 10th year. He has urged the newly-elected leadership to continue with their passion of serving the members.

, as herculean challenges are ahead to deal with to rescue the textile industry from a crisis like situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly-elected Chairman APTMA Punjab Adil Bashir vowed to get resolve the industry issues by ensuring workable liaison with the government. He thanked the membership for reposing their confidence in him and let him serve the industry.

Engineering & Machinery Exhibition opens

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Minister for Industries & Commerce and Murad Raas, Provincial Minister for Schools Education inaugurated the 16th Int'l Engineering & Machinery, Food & Rice Technology and Halal Food Asia International Exhibitions respectively on Saturday at Lahore Expo Centre. The three-day Exhibitions would remain opened till September 3, 2018, which will also cater the Business to Business (B2B) meetings for probable joint ventures. Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Investment while addressing the media said that the collaboration of Chinese companies with Pakistani companies would yield promising results and bring instrumental in relocating China's manufacturing facilities to Pakistan. He underlined that the successful operation for technology transfer from China to Pakistan needed specialized technical institutions which will be the prime focus of the new government by training youth for employment generation.

Dr Murad Raas, Provincial Minister for Schools Education, expressed his government's stance on providing one-stop solution to foreign investors under one roof. He said that with the escalation of labor cost and other cost of doing business in China, this is the right time for Pakistani manufacturers to do joint ventures for acquiring state of the art technology, financial and human capital and huge market orders from the nooks and corners of the globe.

1.5m saplings to be planted in 18 cities

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has established 190 points across the country for distribution of free of charge saplings to rejuvenate the public for taking part in the mega tree plantation drive which will go underway on Sunday. "The ministry in collaboration with the Forest Department and private sector organizations, including major oil and mobile phone companies, is set to plant over 1.5 million saplings of indigenous species in 18 major cities tomorrow in connection with the 'Plant for Pakistan Day'", MoCC spokesperson Saleem Sheikh told APP Saturday. The spokesperson said the drive was a starter of Prime Minister Imran Khan's electioneering promise of a tsunami tree plantation drive to plant 10 billion saplings across the country during next five years. Saleem said tree plantation on such mega scale was needed in Pakistan to check ever increasing tempertaure, thus contributing to the efforts to control global warming. "The urban areas are our major focus and such activities will help bring down the cities' temperature by two to three degree centigrade," he added.

He said out of 10 billion, about 100 million saplings had already been planted so far.

He said some 6,000 saplings of Chir, Sukhchain and Kachnar would be distributed in the Federal Capital free of charge. Two distribution points had been set up in Sector F-10 near Mc Donalds and F-6 Super Market for the purpose, he added.

The spokesperson said some 700,000 spalings of Shisham, Kachnar, Kikar, Phulai and Chir would be distributed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 500,000 saplings of Timar, Neem, Kikar, Shisham, Siris, Sohanjana and Imli in Sindh, 150,000 saplings of Shisham, Kikar, Phulai, Siris, Amaltas, Kachnar, Simal, Neem and others be distributed in Punjab, and 60,000 saplings Chilgoza Pine, Quetta Pine, Bhan, Kikar and Frash in Balochistan.

About 50,000 saplings would be distributed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan, he added.

China's online property insurance premiums up

BEIJING (Xinhua): China's online property insurance premiums rose significantly in the first half of 2018, picking up pace from the January-March period, official data showed. Premium income from online property insurance sales increased 37.29 percent year on year to 32.64 billion yuan (4.79 billion U.S. dollars) in H1, according to the Insurance Association of China. The growth rate was 30.9 percent in the first quarter. Online-only insurance companies took a larger share of the property insurance market, as 23.94 percent of the total income from premiums was earned by the country's four online-only insurers, 7.07 percentage points higher than last year. Sixteen foreign-funded insurers posted better performance, grabbing 5.26 percent of the market, up from 3.22 percent a year ago. Auto insurance premiums, which accounted for more than half of the total, grew 15.38 percent, while premiums from non-auto insurance sales online surged 79.35 percent.

Accident and health insurance and return shipping insurance were also popular products.