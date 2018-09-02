Share:

TIMERGARA - The number of patients with cardiac diseases has been increasing day by day in Lower Dir district. The Nation has learnt that even youngsters have been suffering from the fatal disease.

Talking to reporters, district cardiologist and incharge cardiology B ward at DHQ Hospital Timergara Dr Ikram Ullah said that facilities and accommodation for patients with cardiac diseases was not sufficient at DHQ Hospital Timergara.

"Cardiology B ward consists of 9 beds, whereas, the need was of more than 50 beds," Dr Ikramullah said. He added that patients from Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur Agency and a great number of Afghan nationals visit DHQ Timergara on a daily basis in connection with their treatment but the hospital lacks both - facilities and accommodation.

"We need monitors and fluoroscope machines for the hospital on an emergency basis as due to non-availability of fluoroscope machine, we often refer heart patients to hospitals in Peshawar and sometimes unfortunately they expire on the way to Peshawar,” he said.

"Eating excessive meat and not doing exercise are the main causes of suffering from heart related diseases," Dr Ikram Ullah said.

Counting other causes of heart disease, he said that excessive use of drugs and alcohols, less physical activity, high blood pressure, unhealthy food habits and obesity were among the main causes for heart diseases.

Shahid Hussain Yousafzai