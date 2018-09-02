Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday held a meeting to decide award of PTI tickets to the aspirants of two seats each of the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly in the city for the by-elections to be held on October 14.

According to media reports, the meeting decided to award NA-124 ticket to Ghulam Mohyuddin Dewan. This seat was vacated by PML-N central leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif after he preferred to retain the Punjab Assembly seat. Dewan will quit as a legislator of the AJK Assembly in case he wins the by-election.

On the NA-131 seat which Imran Khan himself vacated among four others to retain the fifth one of Mianwali, Munib Iqbal and Humayun Akhtar Khan are aspirants. The reports say the meeting decided to hold a survey and put the potential candidate on NA-131 while accommodating the other on a Senate seat.

As to two the Punjab Assembly seats, PP-164 and PP-165, vacated by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, the PTI will award tickets after comparing winning chances of the aspirants through a survey.