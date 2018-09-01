Share:

SADIQABAD/KASUR-A rally was organized at Baldia Chowk, Sadiqabad against the proposed blasphemous caricature contest in the Netherlands. The participants of the rally were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans expressing their love for the Prophet [SAWW].

Addressing the rally, Ch M Shaifq said that those who intended to organise the contest should be hanged till death. He urged the Government of Pakistan to snap all ties with the Netherlands and expel Dutch ambassador from the country. Mehmood Ali, Haji Shamshad Ali, and others also spoke on the occasion. Local notables including Rana Zahid Ali, Qari Saeed Ahmed, and others participated in the rally.

Similarly, a corner meeting was organized by Anjuman-e-Tajraan [AT]. Addressing the meeting, AT president Ch Khalid Saleem said that the Prophet [SAWW] was sent as a mercy to the mankind. "The objective of the proposed blasphemous caricature competition is to only hurt the feelings of Muslim Ummah," he said, and urging the Government of Pakistan to raise the issue with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation [OIC].

He also demanded the government raise the issue in United Nations [UN] and unveil the intentions of those organising the contest. AT general secretary Mian Ahsanul Haq, vice president Attaur Rehman, and other office-bearers addressed the meeting.

In Kasur, a protest rally was organized by All Pakistan Clerk Association [Apca] against the proposed blasphemous caricature competition in the Netherlands. The clerks of all state departments participated in the rally which started from District Complex. After marching different roads, the protestors reached the DC office where they protested against the proposed contest. They were holding placards inscribed with slogans against the Holland government, and showing love for the Prophet [SAWW]. Apca unit president Zahid Rasul, general secretary Mushtaq Ahmed, and senior vice president Malik Abbas led the rally.

Similarly, the Kasur District Bar Association [DBA] held a meeting under the chair of its president Sardar Fakhur Ali. The meeting unanimously passed a resolution, condemning holding of proposed caricature contest in the Netherlands.

The participants demanded the government shut down the Dutch embassy and expel the ambassador. They also sought boycott of the Dutch products. They also demanded the government raise the issue at the UN to prevent holding of the contest. The participants also announced to organise a rally on 4th September.