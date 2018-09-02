Share:

SIALKOT - Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Hasnain Iftikhar Cheema has hailed government's efforts for bringing boom in exports of the country. He expressed stisfatction over steps to resolve problems confronted by the business community across the country.

Talking to APP on Saturday Hasnain Iftikhar said it was high time that the government should formulate a plan for the promotion of SME sector from grass root level.

The PSGMEA Chairman said SME sector was backbone of national economy and was also providing employment to thousands of people.

Hasnain stressed the need for upgradation of small scale industrial units and steps be taken for extending interest free loans to the SMEs enabling them to upgrade their workplaces.

The PSGMEA Chairman called for taking stakeholders on-board while formulating polices pertaining to exports and imports.