Karachi - Journalist fraternity and relatives on Saturday remembered senior journalists Zamir Ahmed Shaikh, Abdul Majid Khan, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Idrees Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mushtaq Ali Hashwani at a condolence reference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The condolence reference presided over by KPC President Ahmed Malik and senior sports journalist Anees Khan was conducted by KPC General Secretary Maqsood Ahmed Yousufi. It was attended by a large number of journalists and bereaved families of five journalists who also paid tributes to the deceased journalists.

KPC President Ahmed Malik said that KPC was a place where all journalists share their grievances and now they have gathered here to console families of their colleagues. “I know all of those for whom the condolence reference is being held today,” he said.

Speaking about Zamir Shaikh, he said that he had a close association with Shaikh and both of them had jointly worked on business and political beats. “He was a very honest, hardworking and genuine journalist,” he said. He praised the families of all the journalists and said that these men had struggled for their entire life and even after their demise the families had not told their difficulties.

He termed it a tragedy that journalists who identify issues worldwide were not able to highlight the miseries faced by their own colleague.

“The government should play its role in supporting people and should resolve issues pertaining to education and health of their family members,” he said and apprised that the KPC had initiated a project to give insurance to club members. Although it is not enough, but could be termed as a step in positive direction.