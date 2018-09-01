Share:

GUJRANWALA-A Greece-returned man murdered his wife with a sharp-edged knife here at Abdaal area on Saturday.

According to police, the slain woman identified as Asma was married off to Sajid about six years ago and the couple has three children from the wedlock. Sajid had returned to Pakistan from Greece two days.

On Saturday, the couple had an argument over some issue. In fit of anger, he killed his wife Asma with a sharp-edged knife and fled the scene. The Aroop Police shifted the dead body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy and registered a case against the accused.