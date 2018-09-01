Share:

GUJRANWALA-A rickshaw driver was tortured to death by a car driver here at Khiali Gate area on Saturday.

According police sources and eye-witnesses, a rickshaw collided with a car which got the car driver angry. He came out of the car and started torturing the rickshaw driver, later identified as Ikram Masih. Resultantly Ikram Masih fell down and got unconscious on the road. Sensing the situation getting ugly, the car driver fled away the scene. Passersby called the Rescue 1122 team which shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital where doctors declared Ikram Masih as death. The Khiali Police have started investigation into0 incident.

Meanwhile, a youth drowned in a canal while taking bath here at Ahmed Nagar on Saturday. According to rescue sources, 15-year-old Shahwaiz, was taking bath in canal when he slipped into deep water and drowned. On information Rescue 1122 divers rushed to the spot and fished out the dead body from the canal.