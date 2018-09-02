Share:

MULTAN: - The irrigation department recovered over Rs 9 million water charges from farmers during Rabbi season 2016-17, khareef 2017.According to Irrigation department sources, the teams recovered over Rs 9 million water charges (Tawan) from four districts, including over Rs 8.8 million from Multan, Rs 6980 from Lodhran, Rs 112458 from Vehari and Rs 12172 from Pak-Pattan district during the Rabbi season 2016-17 and Khareef 2017 from July 2017-2018. The teams also recovered recovered water rates (Abiyana) over Rs 4.2 million from growers in four districts of the Multan zone.–APP

Rs 956421 water rates were recovered from Multan, over one million from Lodhran, Rs 112587 from Vehari and over Rs 2.6 million were recovered from Pak-Pattan district during the Rabbi season 2016-17 and khareef 2017 from July 2017 to end of July,2018.

The irrigation teams continued raids to control water pilferage across the region, the sources concluded.