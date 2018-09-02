Share:

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Round One starts

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar Region made 182-5 against KRL on day-1 of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four Day 2018-19 Round One Pool-A match Saturday. After putting into bat first Peshawar could score 182-5 in 52 overs as bad light and rain stopped play. Akbar Badsha was unbeaten at 60. Noman Ali took 2 for 37. At Abbottabad Stadium, Fata finished day-1 at 217-3 wickets against NBP. Afaq Raheem made polished 103 while Nisar Afridi was unbeaten at 47. Mir Hamza captured 2 for 35. Thanks to a sensational 130 by Rohail Nazir, Islamabad finished day-1 at 329-9. Sarmad Bahtti made 59 while Shahzad Rana was unbeaten on 57. Umar Gull took 3-34. In Pool-B match, Rawalpindi were in trouble as SSGCL posted 268-22 wickets with Umar Amin still at the crease with unbeaten 146 while Sami Aslam made 100.–Staff Reporter

Inter Region U-19 Tournament begins

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad scored 11 without loss against Bahawalpur Region on the day-1 of the Inter Region U-19 Three Day Tournament 2018-19 Round One match played here at National Ground on Saturday. Earlier, Islamabad won the toss and opted to field first. Bahawalpur Region were bowled out for 234. Ali Imran made 78 and M Junaid 47. Zain ul Abidin picked 5 for 67 and Haroon Wahid 2 for 44. Islamabad made 11 without loss in 5 overs. At Marghazar Ground, Rawalpindi Region made 206-3 in 70 overs. Ziad Khan was unbeaten at 86 and Mubasir Khan 69,.Arish Ali Khan took 2 for 48. At Mirpur Stadium, AJK, 22 wickets fell on day-1. Larkana were bowled out for 51 in their first innings. In reply, AJK were also all out for 72 gaining 21 runs first innings lead. Batting second, Larkana were 30-2.–Staff Reporter

Twin Cities Tennis Championship

ISLAMABAD - Saleem Abbasi beat Poyan Shatri 2-1 in the men’s singles first round match played on the second day of the NBP Twin Cities Tennis Championship 2018 Saturday. Abbasi was given a real tough time by youngster Poyan, who finally went down fighting 4-6, 6-4, 5-10. In other matches of the day, Taqi Abbasi, Awais, M Zaid Nasir, Abdullah Shafqat, Imran Asad, Talha Saqib, Khawaja Saud, Ehsan, Rizwan Malik, Sarmad Saud, Ahmed Poya, Shebaz and Zulqarnain Fayyaz advanced to the second round with comfortable victories over their opponents. In men's doubles, the pairs of Col Abjad/Saad Abjad and Waqas Baig/Shebaz advanced. In boys U-10: Talha Rizwan and Mustafa Usman were victorious while in the U- 14 Ahmed Nail and Hamid Ullah Yaqoob advance.–Staff Reporter

Prize ceremony for Karakoram Marathon

ISLAMABAD - Prize distribution ceremony of First International Karakoram Marathon was held here Saturday. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion and awarded medals and trophies to the winning players. Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief lauded the efforts of the organisers and sponsors for arranging the mega event. He hoped that the international guests would take along nice memories and the flavours of Pakistan’s traditional hospitality. He said PAF has envisioned transforming Naltar valley into a hub of winter sports and this scenic place would host such events in the future as well. In 42km race, Aslam Khan won the gold medal, whereas Ishaq Khan got silver. Bronze medal was awarded to Ubaid Ur Rehman. In the female category, Caroline Drew clinched the gold medal, Heather Lee was awarded silver and Edit Kiss earned the bronze. In the 21km race, Shahid Ali won the gold whereas Adnan Khan and Nazar Shah were awarded silver and bronze medals, respectively. In the same category for females, Nadia Rahim, Kokab Sarwar and Sobia Ali won gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively. A total of 150 athletes including international runners from Germany, Hungary, Trinidad, Italy, USA, Denmark, Czech Republic, Canada, France UK, Australia, Belgium, Egypt, Tunisia, Faroe Islands, Poland, Qatar, UAE, Argentina, Ireland, Taiwan, China, Scotland and Netherlands participated in the marathon.–Staff reporter