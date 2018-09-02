Share:

Yasmin orders better service delivery in 15 days

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed improving service delivery at emergency of DHQ/THQ hospitals within 15 days. Chairing a meeting at Primary and Secondary Health Department on Saturday, she directed expediting revamping of DHQ/THQ hospitals. Secretary P&SH Ali Bahadur Qazi briefed the minister about ongoing development schemes. The minister directed assigning duties of well conversant staff on helpline for proper guidance of general public. She directed ensuring merit and transparency in recruitment and promotions and availability of free medicines at public health facilities. She expressed displeasure over incidents of manhandling of attendants at some hospitals. –Staff Reporter

New LB system to ensure empowerment at grassroots: Aleem

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Saturday said that the purpose of introducing a new local bodies (LBs) system in the Punjab province was to ensure empowerment of people at grass-roots level. Presiding over a follow-up meeting, he said that the incumbent government was committed to strengthening the local bodies system. The minister said that people's representatives would be given financial and administrative powers so that they could come up to people's expectations in the minimum possible time. He said that it was crystal clear that as per the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, no development funds would be given to any assembly member. The minister asked the officers of Local Bodies Department to prepare recommendations on the pattern of Local Bodies Commission for installing a strict monitoring system for the new public representatives and their development works. –APP

PM, FM praised for role in cancellation of caricature contest

Tehreek Hurmat e Rasool has appreciated the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cancellation of blasphemous caricature exhibition in Holland. The THR leadership who met here to discuss the strategy against such acts announced to hold a convention on Prophet (PBUH) dignity and respect in Islamabad. In convention, said THR leaders, recommendations will be made regarding legislations against blasphemous acts. Delegation of THR will also meet ambassadors of Muslim countries in Islamabad. The meeting of THR was chaired by JuD Chief Muhammad Saeed while THR Chairman Moulana Ameer Hamza and leaders included Ijaz Ahmad Choudhry, Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Doctor Fareed Paracha, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Muhammad Yaqoub Sheikh, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari and other attended. Hafiz Saeed emphasized to take serious steps against blasphemy, saying: “Muslims consider the protection of honor of all prophets obligatory. Protection of integrity of prophets is the voice of Muslim’s heart. Enemies of Islam hell bent to abate the love of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the Muslims’ hearts.” –Staff Reporter

Quake hits Punjab cities

Earthquake of 4.3-magnitude rock parts of the province including Lahore on Saturday, causing panic stricken people to come out of houses and shops while reciting verses from the Holy Quran. Tremors were felt in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Toba Tek Singh and adjoining areas at around 5:21pm and continued for seven seconds. The epicentre was 30 kilometres to the South of Nankana Sahib at a depth of 10 kilometres. –Staff Reporte

Chehlum

Dua-e-Chehlum for Mubina Zaka, beloved daughter of Begum Almas Zaka and late Mian Zakaur Rehman will be held at 36 D/1 Gulberg 3 on Sunday (today) 2nd September at 5.30pm.