BEIJING - One China and two systems has brought prosperity and a better living to the residents of Hong Kong and those who disturb it for their vested interests could never succeed, analysts said Sunday. A vast majority of the local residents stand by the administration of Hong Kong’s Special Administra­tive Region (HKSAR) to en­sure smooth working of the two systems, while only a handful of elements with the support of their foreign mas­ters are engaged in destroy­ing the public peace in the name of democracy.

According to independent analysts and experts, the ad­ministration has the capacity to the handle the situation with the popular support of the masses. Maintaining the normal life of the people is their top priority, through all possible means.

The HK’s government fully understand the motives of the protesters and could han­dle them sternly if so needed, with the support of the Cen­tral government of China.