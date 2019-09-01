Share:

KARACHI-A press conference titled ‘Stop child abuse’ to shed light on the myriad types of abuse against children held here on Sunday at Avari towers.

The conference was organised byCatwalk Event Management and Productions, under the aegis of Catwalk Cares.

Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri graced the event as the chief guest and praised the effort of Frieha Altaf to make such a great initiative.

During the session moderated by actor Maria Wasti, participants expressed their concern about absence of knowledge about the topic and proposed that kids be taught about their bodies, good and bad contact at an early age.

Relevant topics were highlighted during the ‘Stop Child Abuse’ conference including Physical, Mental and Emotional Violence against Children; Child Sexual Abuse, Child Prostitution and Trafficking, Child Pornography/Cyber Crime; Child Labour; Child Domestic Violence; Child Marriage, Bullying and Corporal Punishment at Schools among other related topics.

The speakers who participated in the conference were Manizeh Bano (Executive Director of Sahil), Sheena Hadi (Ahung Foundation) Senator Javed Jabbar and barrister, human rights lawyer, activist Hassan Niazi, singer and educationalist Shehzad Roy.

Speaking at the conference, Frieha Altaf, said, “As CEO of Catwalk Cares, I am committed to creating a public platform where one can openly speak about all types of childhood abuse in order to raise awareness; create public commitment; prevent cases of childhood abuse transpiring and to hopefully one day eradicate this rampant epidemic which is threatening the future of our children.”