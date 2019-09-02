Share:

The Punjab Home Department has banned motorcycle pillion riding in the province for two days in a bid to avoid any unpleasant incident during Muharram proceedings and gathering.

According to a notification issued by Punjab Home Department, a ban on pillion riding has been imposed under Section 144 of code (PrPC) on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

However, children, senior citizens, females, government officials and journalist are exempted from the ban.

Anyone found in violation of the ban will be prosecuted according to section 144, said the statement.

The ban has been imposed to ensure foolproof security during the processions and to avoid any untoward occurrence, the Home Department said in the notification.