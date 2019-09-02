Share:

Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani has said that former President and Pakistan People's Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had been shifted to prison even when he was seriously unwell while MPA Faryal Talpur was treated in a similar indecent manner when she was shifted to prison from the hospital on the eve of Eid day.

In a statement on Monday, Saeed Ghani said that even the production order issued from the Sindh Assembly was denied which was the clear violation of rules & regulations. He said that till date no allegations againist former President Asif Ali Zardari and Farlyal Talpur had been proved.

While slamming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government, he said that it should be labelled as Nazi regime instead of Niazi regime. He said that it was extremely deplorable that the daughter of the former President was not allowed to see her father in prison even when the relatives of the dangerous inmates had access to them. He said that the Pakistan Prisoners Code was not being followed in letter and spirit in the case of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Saeed Ghani said the even the order of the courts were being denied in this case. The court had allowed the former President to avail the facilities he needed at his own expense, he said. Even the dictators in this country did not treat the women ruthlessly, he said and also censured the way the trial of the case was being conducted in the province where the even the reference was not filed.

The Provincial Minister said that if this had to be made the norm the the cases of all the accused persons in Punjab and KP should be heard in Sindh. He mentioned that even the trial of Dr. Asim and former Chairman Pakistan Steel was not fair. They were forced to give desired statements, he alleged.

He questioned that why the leaders of PTI including Pervez Khatak, Khusro Bakhtiyar, Memood Khan, Asad Qaiser were not being arrested? He pointed out that the unlawful assets of Aleema Khan were proved not of Faryal Talpur. He said that even former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah who had never been questioned by any of the country's accountability institution was being asked to appear before National Accountability Bureau time and again.

Saeed Ghani said that today only the allegations and notices were being made the basis of arrests. He told that the efforts were in progress to grill another PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in false and fabricated references. He said that a politician elected on a party's ticket could not join another political party.