Share:

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has urged the International community to break the silence and play its due role for resolution of outstanding Kashmir dispute.

Addressing a conference in Islamabad on Monday, he also appealed the international human rights organizations to advocate humanitarian corridor for oppressed people of held valley.

Sardar Masood Khan said Occupied Kashmir is bleeding as the Indian forces are killing, torturing and perpetrating grave human rights violations there to suppress just freedom movement for their right to self-determination.

He said India is pursuing its aggressive and atrocious policies in the held valley. He said New Delhi deployed its heavily weaponized armed soldiers in Occupied Kashmir in an attempt to deprive the innocent Kashmiri people from their basic rights.

He said Indian forces are committing genocide of Kashmiri people. He said India has decided to colonialize the territory.

The President AJK, however, said the sacrifices of valiant Kashmiri people will not go in vain and they will succeed in realization of their right to self-determination.

He said coverage by the international of heinous human rights violations in the held valley is also a big achievement in highlighting the Indian State terrorism.

He said India is replicating the policies of Hitler to satisfy its nefarious designs. He said information blackout in Occupied Kashmir is aimed at pursuing the ambitions of ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people.