Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan entertainment industry’s rising star, multitalented Amar Khan is all set to star in a mini-series by Hum TV, titled ‘Choti Choti Baatein’. The series is about short episodic stories depicting the issues women in our society face every day and how they overcome them.

The mini-series is being directed by Angeline Malik, while Amar Khan will be playing the lead role of Zeena in episode titled ‘Roop’ opposite Muneeb Butt.

They will be joined by MehmoodAslam, Rubina Ashraf, LubnaAslam, Ghana Ali, and Sara Raza in supporting roles.

‘Roop’ is a story of a simplistic, studious girl named Zeena (played by Khan) who is consistently criticised at her home and workplace for her looks.

It is a short love story revolving around the chemistry that fires up between her and Muneeb Butt’s character as he develops an interest in her despite of her unpopular physical appearance.

“It’s refreshing to play engaging and different roles which are relatable with audience and talks about girls and their relevant problems in today’s time. Zeena’s character uplifts the thought of proving your mettle based on her intellect and not makeup & physical appearance.” stated Amar Khan.

Choti Choti Baatein will be aired this Sunday at 8 pm on Hum TV and will continue to air a weekly episode for the next 4 weeks.