ISLAMABAD - Chief Commissioner Islamabad on Sunday inspected Sabzi Mandi Islamabad and discussed rate lists and the implementation mechanism.

The Chief Commissioner visited different stalls to ensure that rate list is affixed and adhered to. He said that maintaining cleanliness and traffic flow in the Mandi should be a priority. The representatives of the market committee briefed the Chief Commissioner about relocation of carts and establishment of new car parking in the premises. He emphasized the purpose of having Market Committee is to facilitate business and convenience of the citizens which may be given highest priority. The Chief Commissioner said that price monitoring should be a regular feature for which the Market Committee shall announce a task force.

Besides the DC office and Market Committee shall issue price analysis on the basis of historical data to give an idea about the overall price control. Members of the Market Committee, Director Agriculture Extension Services and his staff, DC and AC concerned were present on the occasion, according to a press statement.