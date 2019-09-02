Share:

Indian Charge d'Affaires in Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia will meet Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav on today following the announcement by Pakistan that the former Indian Navy officer will be granted consular access.

This is the first time that the convicted spy, who has been sentenced to death by a military court, will be granted consular access.

Earlier, in a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan said it would provide detained spy Jadhav consular access in accordance with local laws and international agreements.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, Jadhav "remains in Pakistan’s custody, for espionage, terrorism and sabotage."

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while speaking to media in the federal capital last week, said Pakistan was obligated to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) decisions and would, accordingly, provide consular access to Jadhav.

On July 17, the ICJ had dismissed New Delhi's plea for Jadhav’s acquittal and release, concluding that India's submission could not be upheld. It had said the Indian spy's conviction and sentence were not to be regarded as a violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention.

The ICJ had allowed India consular access to Jadhav and called on Islamabad Pakistan to review and reconsider his conviction and sentence.

Further, the verdict had called on Pakistan to provide by the means of its own choosing an effective review and reconsideration of Jadhav's conviction and sentence.