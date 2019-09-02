Share:

KARACHI - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the European Parliament during its discussion on Kashmir on Monday would hopefully raise its voice for the plight of Kashmiris who had been facing curfew and other restrictions for the past almost one month at the hand of Indian forces in the Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to reporters here at the Karachi Airport, he said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to face embarrassment in his attempts to prevent the Kashmir issue to be highlighted internationally. Qureshi said that Europe should play its role over the Kashmir issue.

The European Parliament was expected to deliberate on the Modi government’s illegal actions in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and raise voice against human rights violations in the disputed territory, he added.

He called for the release of thousands of Kashmiris imprisoned by the Indian authorities after the revocation of the special Constitutional status of the IOK on August 5.

He criticised Indian brutalities, and incessant curfew and other restrictions in the occupied territory.

There was no precedent in the history of the suppression of the freedom of association and freedom of Press which the Modi government had resorted to in the IOK, he stated. He said that children were deprived of education and people could not contact their loved ones in the IOK due to the clampdown.

Qureshi said that the world was watching whatever was happening in the IOK.

Prime Minister Imran Khan timely and effectively presented the case of Kashmiris, and the international community and the Muslim Ummah would hopefully take notice of human rights violations in the IOK, he added.

Answering a question, he said that the Gulf countries stood by Pakistan over the Kashmir conflict. He referred to a consensus statement from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and appreciated OIC’s stand over Kashmir.

He thanked the Opposition for supporting the government in the assemblies over Kashmir, and hoped that they would also join the government in future protests on it.

Replying to another question about airspace closure to India, he said that it was under consideration.