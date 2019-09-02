Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Sunday directed all regional and district police officers to use modern technology in order to effectively review security arrangements for Muharram processions and sittings. The police chief also directed the officers to provide four-layer security to religious gathering taking place in the most sensitive areas. The police will also use walkthrough gates, metal detectors, and CCTV cameras to ensure foolproof for the mourners. While issuing directions to the officers, the IGP said that timing of the Majalis and processions must be strictly observed and search and combing operations should be continued in the vicinity of sensitive Imambargahs, processions, and Majalis. According to an official handout, additional police have also been deployed at all important and sensitive places. The police will provide security cover to at least 36,138 Majalis and 9118 processions during Muharram-ul-Haram. More than 150,000 police are deployed on security duties across the province.