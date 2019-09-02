Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Businessmen Panel for FPCCI, Mian Anjum Nisar said business community is the backbone of the economy and early resolution of its issues must be a top priority of government. We understand that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is working day and night for the good of business community and we assure our full support to PM in ongoing difficult times and we are with the vision of Imran Khan to reshape the economy and industry of Pakistan for the better economic growth of the country which is much needed. added Anjum. He said the most crucial milestone of economic stability has been achieved as the increase in foreign exchange reserves has created a ‘buffer for absorbing any external financial shocks’. A nominal increase in exports and drop in imports has significantly reduced the current account deficit with deferred oil payments also providing support. The FY20 budget, which contains ambitious revenue targets and elimination of tax exemptions, such as GST zero-rating for the five major export-oriented sectors, shows that the stabilisation measures are already afoot, he added. Anjum Nisar further explained that UBG came to power promising a change in Federation, but unfortunately it has pushed the FPCCI to new low which has lost all its effectiveness and credibility in the eyes of the business community and the government, he said. Now government is almost isolated in the front of trade diplomacy.