LONDON-The Game of Thrones creators said they would be “very far from the internet” when the final episode of the show aired, and it seems they were true to their word.

It’s been more than three months and David Benioff and DB Weiss have just given their first interview addressing Game of Thrones’ controversial eighth season. While Japan’s Star Channel didn’t ask about the nearly 2 million people that have signed a petition calling for the final season to be re-made, they did bring up that coffee cup - the one left in a scene in front of Daenerys Targaryen.

David Benioff called it their “Persian rug”. “In Persian rugs it’s tradition that you make a little mistake when making the rug, because only God can do anything perfect.”

“That’s why I put the coffee cup there. It was a conscious, concerted statement of our imperfection,” Weiss joked.

In all seriousness though, it was a mistake that Benioff admitted embarrassed the pair. “We were concentrating so much on Daenerys and Jon Snow that we just didn’t see this coffee cup right in the middle.

“At first I couldn’t believe it and then it was embarrassment, because how did we not see this coffee cup in the middle of the shot?

“Eventually it was just kind of funny. Because this one is just a mistake and it’s just kind of funny to us now.”

Weiss called it “surprising” the final season received so many Emmy nominations - a record-breaking 32. “I thought (season seven) would have been the peak,” he said. “It’s just a great excuse for everyone to get drunk again,” Benioff added.

One of the actors up for an Emmy - Gwendoline Christie who played Ser Brienne of Tarth - had to nominate herself for the award despite having one of Benioff’s favourite moments in season eight.