LAHORE - The provincial capital received heavy rain on Sunday, which turned weather pleasant and provided people with respite from humid weather. The rain may persist during the next 24 hours, according to weather experts. The rainwater flooded the main roads and streets and entered houses in several low-lying areas, while parts of the city witnessed power outage as more than over 117 Lesco feeders tripped soon after the rain started. The traffic flow was also disrupted due to accumulation of rainwater on the roads as people were seen pulling out their vehicles, struck in the rainwater. The traffic wardens also remained absent from their duty points, which led to traffic mess on roads. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city were recorded as 29 and 26 degree Celsius, according to the local Met office here. During the last 24 hours, rain/ wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur divisions, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha. The synoptic situation showed that seasonal low lies over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country. Rainfall (mm) during the last 24 hours: Lahore (City 16, AP 12), Bahawalnager 15, Khanpur 11, Rahim Yar Khan 04 and Mandi Bahauddin 01.