ISLMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today resume hearing of former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf’s petition seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will take up the matter wherein it had previously sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In his petition, Pervaiz had sought removal of his name from the ECL while his counsel Farooq Naek contended before the bench that since the accountability court’s judge, Mohammad Bashir, was on leave and the former PM was scheduled to attend a conference abroad, the court should pass an order to the interior ministry for the removal of his client’s name from the ECL.

However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the court that Judge Bashir would resume his duties on September 6. At this, Advocate Naek argued that the international conference was scheduled to be held on September 6 and Ashraf needed to be there well before this date.

Later, the bench sought a reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and deferred hearing till September 2 for further proceedings.