Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated Sikh Heritage Art Exhibition at Governor House and has stated that now India is left with no option but to timely complete the Kartarpur Corridor Project.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the Sikh Community in Pakistan is showing their contentment over Pakistan's steps for minority’s rights and the overall situation of law and order in Pakistan is also appreciated by them.Governor Punjab further added that India never really accepted Pakistan from heart and was never series in dialogues with Pakistan.

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad inaugurated first “Sikh Heritage Art Exhibition” in the Darbar Hall of Governor House. More than 100 art pieces of students from Punjab University, Lahore College for University and others submitted their art pieces in the Exhibition. Sikh pilgrims coming for UK,US and Canada took keen interest in the Exhibition.

While addressing the media Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that under the leaderships of Imran Khan, the government of PTI is running the country according to the philosophy and vision of Quaid e Azam and Allama Iqbal and we are strengthening country and making its prosperous in every aspect. Answering a Question Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that Pakistan has offered to talk with India more than dozen time but India always showed rigidness and that is why we are no more interested in talks with India. But if India wants to come to table, it will have to end the weeks long curfew in Kashmir and will have to stop atrocities.

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar also highlighted that the curfew in Kashmir and deployment of 8 hundred thousand Indian soldiers couldn’t even suppress the conviction of independence of Kashmiris. The people of Kashmir are ready to sacrifice anything for their independence and Pakistan stands with Kashmir on each front and on the diplomatic front Pakistan is fighting the case of Kashmiris.