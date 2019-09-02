Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Police arrested an accused and recovered Rs3.5 million he looted from a house here. ASP Sadiqabad Hafeezur Rehman Bugti told the media on Tuesday that a distributor of Coca Cola named Shabbir Ahmed Indhar had filed an application that on the night of June 20, 2019 he was on his way home. He just reached Dawo Alla Chowk Mahi when some persons looted him. The police started investigation against five accused, and with the help of finger prints and mobile data arrested the nephew of Shabbir, namely Sher Zaman Indhar, and his employees including Abdul Ghaffar Abbasi. The ASP handed over the recovered amount to Shabbir.