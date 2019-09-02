Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has directed the Mayor Karachi Waseem Akter and other elected local bodies’ representatives of its party to refrain from unnecessary statements and focus on their activities to resolve issues of the masses.

It further directed them to ensure implementation on the party code of conduct.

The directives came in the meeting of the MQM-P coordination committee attended by MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior deputy convener Amir Khan, deputy conveners Wasim Akhter, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Nasreen Jalil and others on Sunday at party headquarters in Bahadurabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter was embroiled in a row with his rival party chief and former Mayor Karachi Mustafa Kamal. The mayor appointed the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief as project director garbage after the latter claimed that he could clean the city from garbage within three months.

Kamal was on the ground to launch his activities as soon he was appointed and the mayor Karachi realising the backlash of his decision withdrew the notification the very next day, bringing an embarrassing situation for the party. On Sunday, during the meeting of the MQM-P coordination committee, the party’s convener and federal minister Khalid Maqbool said that the party has an exemplary discipline and all members are directed to follow it strictly at all forums.

Maqbool directed Mayor Karachi and other local bodies’ representatives to avoid unnecessary statements and strictly follow the party discipline. In another case, member of the coordination committee Mehfooz Yar Khan was also scolded in the meeting over his remarks in media and was asked to submit a response over it.

The top decision making body of the party also discussed the recent decision of the federal government to amend NAB rules and expressed its optimism that changes were not aimed at facilitating corrupt elements, which caused losses of billions to national exchequer.

The coordination committee also mulled over the current situation in the city after rainfall and expressed its displeasure over politics from some elements over civic issues faced by the city.