Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has tighten the noose around PPP’s senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and others and sought details of assets and properties from Finance Department Sindh and district administration of Daddu, The Nation has learnt it reliably.

According to details, NAB Sukkhar department has written to the Finance Department Sindh and Deputy Commissioner Daddu and directed them to provide properties record of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah and others in money laundering case. NAB has also sought the property details of Syed Khursheed Shah, his two wives, daughters and sons till September 2, 2019.

NAB had written a letter to the Secretary Finance Department, Sindh on August 27, 2019 seeking information about Syed Khursheed Shah and others.

NAB investigation team also written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner District Daddu on August 27 directing him to furnish details of the assets and properties of Khursheed and others including his two wives Bibi Talat, Bibi Gul Naz, daughters Bibi Urooj Shaher, Seerat Masroor, sons Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah, Syed Zareek Shah and step daughter and son, Syed Awais Qadir Shah s/o Abdul Qadir Shah and Syed Junaid Qadir Shah s/o Abdul Qadir Shah.