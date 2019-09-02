Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Sunday said that all main rivers were flowing normal.

According to the daily FFC report, the Tarbela Dam continued to maintain its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet since August 20 whereas Mangla Dam was at an elevation of 1220.35 feet i.e. 21.65 feet below its maximum conservation level of 1242.00 feet.

It said Saturday’s monsoon low over Orrisa (India) had weakened and converted into trough whereas while westerly wave’s trough earlier over northeastern Afghanistan had moved eastwards and lay over Northern parts of the country.

“Seasonal low lies over northern Balochistan. Weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into sub-mountainous areas of Punjab and Kashmir upto 4000 feet,” the report added.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain with one or two heavy falls was expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur & D.G.Khan Divisions), South & Southeastern Sindh and Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain might also occur over Punjab (Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sahiwal Divisions) during the same period.

Light to moderate flooding was expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G.Khan Division during the next 24 to 48 hours.