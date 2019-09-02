Share:

ISLAMABAD - The curfew and communication blackout continued across the Occupied Kashmir valley and five districts of Jammu region for the 28th consecutive day on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5 due to continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline services and closure of TV channels. Publication of local newspapers remains suspended.

The shops and business establishments continue to remain shut and schools, too, remain empty of students amid the authorities’ claims that they had opened the primary, middle and high schools in the territory.

The people of the Kashmir valley are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including food, milk and life-saving medicines due to curfew and blockade.

Principal Secretary of Occupied Kashmir, Rohit Kansal, confirmed to the media that over 4,500 people have been arrested under the draconian Public Safety Act.

Over 10,000 arrested since August 5

These 4,500 persons are among 10,000 Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists and youth who have been arrested since August 5 when India stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status by revoking Article 370 of its Constitution.

Meanwhile, a report by Kashmir police confirmed that more than 300 incidents of protests took place over the past three weeks, with Srinagar topping the list with over 160 such incidents reported from the area.

The incidents occurred between August 5 and August 7 after the abrogation of the provisions in Article 370 and the bifurcation.

Around 22 such incidents took place in Pulwama and 18 in Baramulla, the police report said.

On August 17, the Valley recorded 24 such incidents, the highest number of incident in a single day.

Areas of Safakadal, Soura and Nigeen in Srinagar have witnessed maximum protests since the clampdown in the Valley, ahead of the August 5 announcement.

At least 30 incidents have been reported from the Safakadal, while Soura has reported 20 and the Nigeen area 15.

INDIAN TROOPS MARTYR 16

KASHMIRIS IN AUGUST

Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred 16 Kashmiris including a young boy and a woman during the past month of August, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the killing rendered a woman widowed and three children orphaned.

During the period, 366 people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel.

Over 5051 people including Hurriyet leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mian Qayoom, President of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association; Muhammad Yasin Khan, Chairman of the Kashmir Economic Alliance; Raja Muzaffar Butt, an anti-corruption crusader; an Arabic scholar; National Conference leaders Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Engeener Rashid, activists and youth were arrested.

About 14 women were disgraced and 31 residential houses were damaged by the troops, paramilitary and police personnel during the siege and search operations in the month.