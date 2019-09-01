Share:

ISLAMABAD-As many as 12,000 personnel of Islamabad police would perform security duties during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram to thwart any untoward incident.

Islamabad police have finalised comprehensive security arrangements for processions and gatherings during Muharram-ul-Harram and decided to launch combing as well as search operations in slum areas of the city including Afghan habitats, to ensure fool-proof security. The plan was prepared by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed following directions of IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar.

All wings of Islamabad police have also been given directions to ensure complete coordination for success of this plan.

DIG (Operations) has directed all SDPOs and SHOs to launch effective search operation as well as combing activities in the slum areas of the city including Afghan habitats and enhance vigilance at all entrance points of the city. All SPs have been asked to monitor this search operation themselves and inform DIG’s office on daily basis about progress in this regard. He also directed to maintain close liaison with peace committees and and organizers of Majalis and processions. He said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials.

A total of 909 gatherings (majalis) and 177 processions will be held. The DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed for strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of participants. He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of majalis and processions thorough using metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees, the DIG (Operations) said.

He also ordered SHOs to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.

The personnel of Rangers and police commandoes along with vehicles would perform the security of imambargahs. He said that it should be ensured that processions will pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He has also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the IGP also directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. The IGP asked SSP (Traffic) to ensure arrangements for avoiding any inconvenience to road users and special deployment should be made for smooth flow of traffic at alternate routes when processions will be carried out. It should be ensured that Parking lots to be far away from the processions with proper security arrangements there and metal detectors would be used at entry and exit points too.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that walk-through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of majalis and processions and it should be covered through large strength of policemen. He also asked all SPs, SDPOs to take steps to curb wall chalking or pasting posters which may hurt sentiments of people. Patrolling officers must conduct visit of all the routes of Muharram processions and imambargahs and rooftops to be covered by the police officials. The DIG (Operations) said that lady Police should be deputed for the female gatherings while police officers and Jawans would perform security duties outside the imambargahs. It will be also mandatory for the participants and organizers of the processions to get clearance certificates from the concerned police station before its start as a part of effective security measure.

Pillion riding has been also banned in the capital while brigade vehicles and ambulances would remain present in various areas. The vehicles of Rangers, CTF and police commandoes will also remain present around imambargahs and Islamabad police would accomplish his responsibilities with dedication during Muharram, Syed added.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police on Sunday conducted flag march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Muharram. The flag march was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat, SP (City) Aamir Niazi, SP (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz and was participated by all SDPOs and SHOs of Industrial Zone and Rural Zone, Islamabad Traffic Police, Police Commandos, Rescue 15 police and police patrolling officials.

Flag march started from Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through Dhokri Chowk, Rawal Dam Chowk, Shehzad Town, Tramri Chowk, Lehtrar Road, Khanna Bridge, Koral Chowk, PWD Housing Society, Kak Bridge to Kahuta road, Imam Bargah Haideri in Sihala, Imam Bargah Niazian, Epxressway, Sain Boota Shrine, Faizabad, I-8 Markaz, Imambargah Jafferia I-10 Markaz, Imam Bargah Moosa Kazim, Imambargah Baltastania Police Line Headquarters, Kashmir Highway, Jhungi Syedan, Imam Bargah Qadeemi to Imam Bargah Bait ul Hussain and Aabpara Chowk.