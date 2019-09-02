Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will grant consular access to convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav today (September 2) as directed by the International Court of Justice, the foreign ministry said yesterday.

Jadhav, a serving commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing, was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

In his subsequent trial at a military court, Jadhav had confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots. The spy was sentenced to death in 2017. The Indian spy later filed a mercy petition against the death penalty. The ICJ, after being approached by India, ordered a stay in his execution through an interim order.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said: “Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement and the laws of Pakistan.” He added: “Commander Jadhav remains in Pakistan’s custody, for espionage, terrorism and sabotage.”

Pakistan has already informed Kulbushan Jadhav that he will be granted consular access as directed by the ICJ.

An earlier statement by the foreign ministry had said: “Pursuant to the decision of the ICJ, Commander Kulbushan Jadhav has been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1(b) of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.”

In July, the ICJ had rejected remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India but asked Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav. It also directed to give him the option of review in sentence.

Islamabad said that the ICJ verdict in Jadhav’s case was a victory for Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case had vindicated Pakistan’s stance.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said that Pakistan, as a responsible member of the international community, upheld its commitment from the very beginning of the case by appearing before the court for the provisional measures hearing despite a very short notice. He said having heard the judgment, “Pakistan will proceed as per law.”

During the hearing of the case in the international court, Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan had argued that Jadhav was an Indian spy sent to Balochistan to destabilise the country.

The operative had contacts with banned organizations and was working on plans to break Karachi and Balochistan away from Pakistan, and to sabotage the billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a Counter Intelligence Operation from Mashkel, Balochistan. In March last year, authorities released a video in which the Indian spy confessed to New Delhi’s alleged involvement in terrorist activities in Balochistan. He revealed that he had been directing various activities in Karachi and Balochistan at the behest of RAW and that he was still serving in the Indian Navy.

On April 10, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had confirmed his death sentence awarded by Field General Court Martial. The spy was tried under Pakistan Army Act and awarded death sentence.

He confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize espionage, sabotage activities aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.

Pakistan-India ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place. The nuclear armed neighbours have fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been high since the killing of a Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Wani, in July 2016. An attack on Indian forces in September 2016 - that killed 19 soldiers in Uri area of held Kashmir - further heightened the tensions. India also claimed it had carried a “surgical strike” to avenge the Uri attack. Pakistan rejected the Indian assertion.

In February, India accused Pakistan of backing the Pulwama attack that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers. The latest confrontation erupted after the suicide bombing on February 14. The attack was allegedly claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed. Pakistan denied any link.

After the last month’s merger of occupied Kashmir into the Indian union, the tension intensified. Pakistan has launched a campaign to reverse the illegal step by India. However, Pakistan and India have held talks on the Kartarpur corridor.