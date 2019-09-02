Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will completed repair, maintenance, rehabilitation and beautification work on roads in various localities of the metropolis within 45 days at the cost of Rs580 million. LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam visited Gulberg, Allama Iqbal Town, Punjab University New Campus Road and Thokar Niaz Beg junction on Sunday and inspected work being carried out at these places. He ordered activating the coordination committee, consisting of representatives of relevant departments, including Wasa, Lesco, PHA, Rescue 1122, traffic police and other agencies, to supervise the repair work on roads under this project. He ordered completion of beautification and uplift work on Tohkar Niaz Beg junction at the earliest as it was a main entry and exit point of Lahore. He ordered removal of illegal signboards which were causing hindrance in smooth flow of traffic at different places along these roads. The DG also underlined the need for executing road repair work as per approved specifications and finishing it within the timeline set for this purpose. He called for finishing fixing tough tile at service roads along the main boulevard in Allama Iqbal Town by the 10th of September. Chief Engineer of the Lahore Development Authority Mazhar Hussain Khan briefed the director general about the progress on rehabilitation work of roads on this occasion. He said that tough tile was being fixed on New Campus Road while construction work on approach road of Inmol hospital was also in full swing.