Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reminded the international community to recognise grave threats to regional and world peace posed by a nuclear-armed India, which has been taken over by Hindu supremacist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that harbours a mad ideology.

Addressing the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) in Houston via video call, the prime minister said Pakistan is facing the RSS supremacist threat which is threatening the very fabric of Indian society.

“We are talking about a country of over a billion people with nuclear weapons taken over by an extreme ideology. All minorities are now being systematically targeted in India,” Imran Khan emphasised.

The prime minister said that India had lost its secular outlook as the Modi government had made clear its intent to change the demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing of Muslims.

To make his point, he referred to the recent development in India’s Assam region where 1.9 million members of minorities, including Muslims, are being stripped of their nationality.

The Muslims have no rights in India and that thing did not stop here, he said, expressing concerns for the future of 200 million Muslims living in India.

The Premier said the Christians are forcibly converted to Hinduism and their churches are attacked in India, while the Sikh community too would soon face such a scenario as the RSS genie has come out of the bottle and would not return back.

He said the former Indian home minister, in his public statement, had admitted that RSS terrorists were trained in camps and it had about four million members.

The prime minister once again made a call to the international community to realise its responsibility in resolving the Kashmir issue.

The dispute has put the two nuclear armed countries face to face with each other after the Indian government’s unilateral and illegal action in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

India, he said, could stage a Pulwama like incident to divert the world attention to Pakistan. It might resort to any misadventure or attack inside Pakistan for diverting the international community’s attention from its gross human rights abuses, carnage and bloodshed in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Imran cautioned the world to realise the consequences of such a conflict which would not be something like what happened in Rwanda or Bosnia as both the countries were nuclear armed and in case of any aggression, Pakistan would retaliate in a befitting manner.

He said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was requested to play its role, besides he would raise the issue at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

The Indian government clamped curfew in the IOK, which entered into 26th day on Sunday, to suppress the Kashmiri struggle for freedom and self-determination as mandated by the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“About nine million people are under curfew. There is complete communication shut down, (and) media blackout, whereas (thousands of) people were picked up forcibly. Around 8,000 were in prisons and about 4,000 were taken out of the valley,” the PM said.

“Kashmiri leadership was arrested and even Indian opposition leaders were barred from entering the Occupied Kashmir. No news is coming out. About nine 900,000 India soldiers are deployed in the Occupied Kashmir. And all this is happening in the 21st century,” he remarked.

The prime minister said Narendra Modi’s government illegally annexed Kashmir, which is a disputed territory. “The UN Security Council resolutions had given the Kashmiris the right to decide their own destiny through referendum. The UNSC resolutions still stand,” he lamented.

The BJP government annulled its own constitution by scrapping Article 370, which gave a special status to the IOK, besides Article 335A, with the aim to change demography of the area by turning Muslims majority into minority, he said. This is also a violation of Geneva Convention as its Article 49 says that you cannot change the demography of the occupied lands, the PM added.