Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Monday.

Matters pertaining to socio-economic development, progress on development projects and the overall situation of the province were discussed in the meeting.

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan reached Lahore on a day-long visit to review the performance of Punjab’s cabinet.

Sources said that the premier will also hold a meeting with Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

Moreover, PM Khan will also be briefed over the security arrangements during Muharram.

Earlier on August 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan had postponed his pre-scheduled visit to Lahore due to rising tensions in Kashmir and cross border firing incidents at the Line of Control (LoC).

As reported earlier, Prime Minister Khan was to visit Punjab’s city of Lahore in an official capacity where he was set to kick start a

plantation drive.