Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Air Headquarters Islamabad on Monday.

Upon arrival at the headquarters, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan welcomed him, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The prime minister was presented guard of honour, after which he laid floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument.

PM Khan lauded the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) role in ensuring the aerial defence of the country, especially the one displayed during February this year, the military’s media wing said.

It said the prime minister also appreciated PAF’s contributions in war against terrorism, various nation-building activities and positive image projection of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor to the PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida

Jalal Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan accompanied the premier during the

visit.